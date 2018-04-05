Proline Car Stereo Showcasing Impressive Brands at DUB Show Tour in NYC This Weekend

BROOKLYN, NY (04.06.2018) – Proline Car Stereo promises to premiere several crowd-pleasing product demonstrations at one of the most popular events of the year, the DUB Show Tour at the New York International Auto Show taking place April 6th through 8th at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York. Proline Car Stereo will be in Booth 152.

The Dub Show Tour is a hugely-popular custom car show tour traveling across the nation with 12 stops at major cities such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, and of course, New York City. It is part of this year’s New York International Auto Show, the most attended auto show in the United States – with more than a million attendees annually.

Proline participated in the Dub Show Tour in 2014 and 2015, and William Sullivan has been aching to get back.

“We’ve invested quite a bit of time and effort into creating an entirely new experience with a huge booth space for this show – the DUB Show Tour (at the NYC Auto Show) is the first big event for us this year. We are thrilled to have so many of our vendors take part!” said William Sullivan, owner of Proline (and Brooklyn Car Audio and Security).

Show vehicles from industry leaders JL Audio, Kenwood, Rockford Fosgate, Alpine, and Pioneer will impress the eager crowd with the latest technology (such as high-resolution audio). But according to Sullivan, there’s much more than just cool cars to experience.

Below is a sneak peek at top product demos and introductions Proline will be making at this year’s DUB Show Tour on behalf of its vendors:

JL Audio ‘s premiere line of speakers, the C7 series will be making their debut, as will the brand new VX Series of amplifiers.

‘s premiere line of speakers, the C7 series will be making their debut, as will the brand new VX Series of amplifiers. Looking to capitalize on the move toward high-resolution audio format, Pioneer has released a new Z Series of high-end speakers and subwoofers. Also on display will be the new D Series speakers and subwoofers.

has released a new Z Series of high-end speakers and subwoofers. Also on display will be the new D Series speakers and subwoofers. Sharing the enthusiasm surrounding high-resolution audio, Kenwood just introduced the new XR Reference Series as an addition to their already-impressive Excelon series of receivers, amplifiers, and speakers.

just introduced the new XR Reference Series as an addition to their already-impressive Excelon series of receivers, amplifiers, and speakers. Always making it interesting, Alpine will be introducing the eye-popping Halo9 single DIN, 9-inch, mechless AV receiver with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also being demo’d will be the Jeep Wrangler series AV receiver and the new high-resolution audio X Series speakers.

will be introducing the eye-popping Halo9 single DIN, 9-inch, mechless AV receiver with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also being demo’d will be the Jeep Wrangler series AV receiver and the new high-resolution audio X Series speakers. The life of the party, Rockford Fosgate is rolling onto the show floor with the impressive “Sound Lab Vehicle” – a demo vehicle that must be experience to be truly appreciated.

“There’s really so much we’re jamming into our 20 x 70′ booth… It’s going to be awesome. I don’t think there’s anywhere else a person could go to see so much gear on display – and working – at one time. If you’re a true fan of good, clean audio for your car, then you can’t miss coming down,” commented Sullivan.

Proline will be in Booth 152 in the Special Events Hall on Level 1 of the Jacob Javits Convention Center. Floor hours are 10 am – 10 pm on Friday and Saturday, 10 am – 7 pm on Sunday.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

