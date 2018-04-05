Metra’s Installer Institute’s Mobile Electronics Program Now Eligible for Title IV Funding

HOLLY HILL, FL (04.06.2018) – Metra Electronics’ Installer Institute, a school for car audio installation since 1992, is now eligible for Title IV funding for the 12-Week Mobile Electronics Program. This means students may submit a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) with the Installer Institute’s federal code, 042742, to determine eligibility for U.S. federal financial aid. Student financial aid may include Stafford Loans, Pell Grants and more, which are applied to tuition costs for the 400-hour Mobile Electronics program at the Installer Institute.

“We’re thrilled to receive Title IV funding for this 12-week program, as it will allow students with financial needs to receive benefits that will help cover or reduce their tuition. This makes our training program more accessible to students of all backgrounds who are eager to train for a career in mobile electronics,” stated Monica Anderson, Director of the Installer Institute. The school is already approved for VA education benefits for veterans and is accredited by ACCET.

The Mobile Electronics program consists of 12 weeks and 400 instructional hours in the classroom, workshop and install bay. This course covers everything in the Basic and Advanced Installations courses. Students will learn best practices related to the auto sound and security industry and will be prepared to take the Mobile Electronics Certification Program (MECP) and Mobile Electronics Schools Association (MESA) examinations.

Additional topics covered in this program are electrical training, enclosure design and construction, installing aftermarket electronics, speakers and radios, advanced mobile security and navigation, complex installations, leather interior installation, advanced fabrication, interior panel design and construction, custom painting and metal work, and introduction to home audio for structured wiring, distributed audio and home theater systems. Accommodations near the campus are included with tuition and prospective students are encouraged to speak with an admissions advisor to learn more.

For more info, visit InstallerInstitute.edu or email monica@installerinstitute.edu

