Pioneer Expands Mid-State Distributing Territory

DES MOINES, IA (04.05.2018) – Mid-State Distributing is proud to announce they have been appointed the authorized distributor for several additional territories for Pioneer Electronics’ mobile electronics division.

Pioneer will have a major presence at the upcoming Mid-State Dealer Show May 5th and 6th. On Saturday, May 5th, the Alamo DraftHouse Cinema will be action central. A Pioneer product session is scheduled for 5:15. Pioneer’s National Trainer Harry Kroll will be in the house covering the latest Pioneer products. Saturday’s activities begin and 3:30. At 8PM, following dinner, the curtain will come up on the Avengers Infinity War movie.

Mid-State Distributing, founded in 1947, is a provider of mobile products and accessories catering to the specialty automotive market with a special emphasis on electronics dealers and expediters.

For more information, call (800)798-5965, ext. 661, or visit midstatedistributing.com.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

