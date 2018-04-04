Pioneer Expands Mid-State Distributing Territory

DES MOINES, IA (04.05.2018) – Mid-State Distributing is proud to announce they have been appointed the authorized distributor for several additional territories for Pioneer Electronics’ mobile electronics division.Along with Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota, Mid-State will now offer the Pioneer lineup in Southern Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Eastern Montana and Wyoming. “Mid-State will service our retailers with Pioneer’s latest and greatest pieces of technology for the car,” Tom Kolar, National Sales Manager stated. Continuing Kolar offered “From DVD Receivers to navigation systems, speakers and amps, backup cameras and dash cameras, we have you covered thanks to Pioneer. It’s a real honor and a great opportunity.”
Pioneer will have a major presence at the upcoming Mid-State Dealer Show May 5th and 6th. On Saturday, May 5th, the Alamo DraftHouse Cinema will be action central. A Pioneer product session is scheduled for 5:15. Pioneer’s National Trainer Harry Kroll will be in the house covering the latest Pioneer products. Saturday’s activities begin and 3:30. At 8PM, following dinner, the curtain will come up on the Avengers Infinity War movie.The dealer show is set for Mid-State’s Omaha facility on Sunday with special show deals, prizes and lunch.
Mid-State Distributing, founded in 1947, is a provider of mobile products and accessories catering to the specialty automotive market with a special emphasis on electronics dealers and expediters.
For more information, call (800)798-5965, ext. 661, or visit midstatedistributing.com.
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.