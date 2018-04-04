Easily Add Amplifiers with PAC’s New Speaker Connection Harnesses

CLEARWATER, FL (04.05.2018) – PAC has launched two new speaker connection harnesses, APH-CH01 and APH-FD01, for select vehicles. These two new products will complement the company’s highly rated AmpPRO product line to simplify the process of adding aftermarket amplifiers by eliminating the need to cut or modify the vehicle’s original wiring.

The new APH-FD01 speaker connection harness has been designed for select 2007-2017 Ford and Lincoln vehicles with factory amplified sound systems – this harness length is 10 feet long. Also available, the APH-CH01 which has been tailored specifically for select 2007-2017 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM vehicles with factory amplified sound systems – the harness length is 18 inches.

With these two products, installers are able to easily use the vehicle’s original speaker wires and avoid having to run new speaker wires throughout the vehicle – saving valuable time and avoiding modification of the vehicle’s wiring. The products also provide a convenient plug-n-play connection at the original amplifier location of the vehicle.

APH-FD01 works great with PAC AmpPRO modules AP4-FD11 and AP4-FD21 – it can also be used for other installations requiring plug-n-play speaker wire connections. As an added benefit, APH-FD01 includes special load resistors to ensure that the original warning tones continue to play through sound system.

APH-CH01 works great with PAC AmpPRO modules AP4-CH21, AP4-CH31, and AP4-CH41 – it can also be used for other installations requiring plug-n-play speaker wire connections

“We created our speaker connection harnesses to complement our AmpPRO line of Advanced Amplifier Integration solutions. They are sure to save you time and make aftermarket amplifier upgrade installations easier,” said Nathan Wincek, Senior Product Manager of Integration Products. “We are excited to launch more speaker connection harnesses in the near future to support all of our AmpPRO solutions.”

Visit pac-audio.com for more.

