Rockford Fosgate Partners with UTV Champion RJ Anderson

TEMPE, AZ (04.04.2018) – Rockford Fosgate has entered into a sponsorship agreement with six-time off-road racing champion RJ Anderson, driver of the #37 Polaris Rzr / Rockstar Energy Pro2 & Pro4, and driver of XP1K.

“At only 25 years old, RJ is a multiple big-time off-road award winner, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him on the Rockford Fosgate team,” said Tammy Lowe, Rockford Corp. director of marketing. “Motorsport and off-road audio solutions have been a large part of our product offering for many years, and sponsoring RJ will get our brand out in front of his legions of followers.”

Born and raised in the off road world, RJ Anderson has quickly developed a name for himself with partners such as Polaris Rzr, Rockstar Energy, Walker Evans Racing, and BFGoodrich. Coming up through Trophy Karts and UTV’s, RJ has worked his way through the ranks and now owns one of the elite teams in off road racing. The owner of RJ37 Off-Road not only has six off-road racing championships that include more 100 career podiums, but is also dubbed the face of the growing Polaris Rzr brand and UTV industry. Not only a star on the racetrack, RJ is the star of the XP1K viral video series grossing more than 30 million views.

“While Motorsports as a whole is massive, off-road is a pretty niche market,” Anderson explained. “Rockford Fosgate is the dominant audio brand in off-road and those are the companies I like to be associated with. My good friend Joey D. (of UTVUnderground) is also partnered with Rockford, and I can’t wait to show up with something louder than him for once.”

Anderson’s awards include 2017 UTV World Champion; 2017 Pro 4 Rookie of the Year; 2015 ProLite Champion; 2014 Pro2 Rookie Of the Year; 2012 Dirtsports Short Course Driver of the Year; 2012 Lucas Oil Off Road Driver of the Year; 2012 Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series

ProLite Champion.; 2011 ProLite Rookie of the Year; 2011 UTV Champion; 2011 Challenge Cup Winner.

“Even though I spend the majority of my time focused on my next big race or project, there’s nothing more I look forward to than some down time,” Anderson continued. “I can’t wait to equip a couple Rzrs with the Rockford Fosgate Stage 5 kits and be the life of the party everywhere I go. I also spend a lot of time on the road so you better believe I’ve read the Rockford Fosgate catalogue front to back…we’re equipping everything!”

Rockford Fosgate provides a full line of multi-stage kits for off-road vehicles, including Polaris, Yamaha, and Can-Am. All kits are designed to provide high performance audio for the back country and twisted trails while out in the elements. Rockford keeps the installation simple by offering incredibly efficient plug-and-play kits designed to fit factory locations perfectly by utilizing precise 3D scanning so there is no loss of storage or cabin space. Rockford Fosgate also offers a large selection of high-end audio solutions for the car, truck, motorcycle, and marine markets.

For more information on RJ Anderson, follow him on Instagram (@therj37) and online at www.RJ37.com.

Visit www.rockfordfosgate.com for more.

