Petra to Host Car Tech 2018 Training Seminar

EDMOND, OK (04.04.2018) – Petra Industries is holding Car Tech 2018 on Sunday, April 22, 2018. This is an intensive, one-day training opportunity for businesses that do aftermarket installations on cars, powersports vehicles and boats. Qualified trainers from eight of the most-requested 12-volt manufacturers such as Pioneer, Metra and Directed will lead hands-on training to teach insider tips and tricks for quicker, better installs. Plus, manufacturer representatives will explain key selling points on their latest products to help dealers boost sales.



The format is small group, ensuring 30 minutes of valuable Q & A time with each manufacturer. This rich, educational experience provides dealers the unique opportunity to learn valuable skills and insights. They will also be able to take advantage of special, day-of-event-only product pricing.

“We’re very excited to bring in top manufacturers to the Oklahoma City metro,” said Tate Morgan, Petra President. “We want to provide an intense learning experience where installers can ask questions and see the newest products on the market. Car Tech 2018 will also provide these shops with additional skills and resources, and provide more informed customer service.”

Car Tech 2018 will be held at Petra’s B2B Store, located at 3400 S. Kelly in Edmond. For more information about Car Tech 2018 visit www.petra.com/cartech

