Alan Birce Joins DIRECTED as Vice President of Sales, Canada

VISTA, CA (04.04.2018) – Directed has announced that Alan Birce has joined the company as Vice President of Sales, Canada. Birce will lead Directed’s sales efforts in Canada and drive Directed’s aggressive growth plans in remote start, security and connected products and services.

“Al brings over three decades of experience and accomplishments to Directed,” said Bob Struble, Directed CEO. “His proven sales, product and market expertise will help ensure Directed maintains its preeminent market position in Canada. Al has a passion for our business that I find infectious. I’m thrilled to add him to our Global Sales Leadership team, and welcome his leadership and vision.”

Prior to joining Directed, Birce led AB Innovation Agency, representing Directed products and services in Western Canada. He has extensive industry and channel experience, launching new products and specifically skilled in balancing the owner buyer, sales floor and technical installation bay needs.

“I’ve enjoyed working with the team at Directed over the past 27 years, and I’m ecstatic with the opportunity to build on Directed’s leadership position across Canada. It’s the right time for this step, and exciting time for me and Directed, and I’m elated to join the team and help drive our growth strategy.” -Alan Birce

