Project Quality Technical Specialist – Libertyville, IL

Job Title:

Project Quality Technical Specialist

Job Description & Details:

Maxxsonics USA, consumer electronics leader in mobile, marine and UTV audio systems is growing and looking to expand it’s technical team with a Product Quality Technical Specialist.

The Project Quality Technical Specialist (PS) will enjoy a multi-faceted position within the Maxxsonics organization. Reporting to the Director of Product Development, the PS will be responsible for the following duties within the Product Group.

Technical Support – Daily interaction with consumers of Maxxsonics product via phone and the web providing technical support.

The support will entail straight forward answers regarding questions of installation and application of Maxxsonics products.

Follow up daily with customer support and “close the case” with the consumers either with technical resolution or a Return Authorization.

Interact with the customer service department to ensure final resolution of customer issues.

Quality Assurance – Maxxsonics launches over 100 aftermarket and 100 OE projects for specific customers each year. Some launches can be as simple as a facelift while other projects are new designs and applications. This PS will play a critical role in the development of new product and on-going core products.

Working closely with the product development group, the PS will work with vendors and customers to assure the following:

Quality Assurance

First Article Inspection

Incoming Inspections / Audit

Electrical Validation Testing Power Output Over/Under Voltage Trouble shooting

Testing Returned Product

Work with engineering on “Sustaining” items

Ensure product fits properly in specific applications with any future issues

The ability to document the above validations in a cohesive manner

Required Skills:

Technical expertise in 12 volt automotive systems and a solid understanding of car audio applications, system design, and a general understanding of the audio concepts.

The ability to install and demonstrate car audio product and operate 12 volt system testing tools.

The ability to follow and maintain procedural guidelines in the testing and evaluation of 12 volt audio and accessory products.

Computer literate and the ability utilize Microsoft office.

The ability to communicate effectively with consumers, colleagues and management verbally and in the written form.

The ability and flexibility to travel upon request to trade shows or other needed events.

Candidates who feel they meet our qualifications and share our passions should send their resumes with a link to online portfolios to:

careers@maxxsonics.com

Reporting:

Director of Product Development

Location:

Libertyville, IL USA

Salary:

Commensurate with experience and portfolio

Click here to view as PDF.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

