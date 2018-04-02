JL Audio Restructures U.S. Sales Team to Position Itself for Future Growth

MIRAMAR, FL (04.03.2018) – JL Audio has announced the restructuring of its U.S. Sales team, in a move designed to drive future growth.



Going forward, Carl Kennedy will assume the role of Vice President-Specialty Market Sales. His area of responsibility will now include the rapidly growing powersports segment: off-road vehicles, motorcycles and snowmobiles. Mr. Kennedy will oversee the company’s product mix, distribution and overall sales initiatives for these specialty markets. He will also continue to manage California, Nevada and the Rocky Mountain states for the Retail Sales division. Kennedy joined JL Audio in 2003 and was instrumental in JL Audio’s expansion into home audio products, later leading the company’s U.S. Sales department.

Brian Power has been promoted to Vice President-U.S. Retail Sales, a role in which he will be responsible for overseeing the company’s thriving business in car audio, home audio and marine audio retail channels. Power joined the company in 2007 and has established a strong record of sales management success in his time at JL Audio.

JL Audio President, Andy Oxenhorn said: “Over the past ten years, JL Audio has experienced outstanding growth, and a great deal of that is due to our success in specialty categories. As these categories emerge, develop and mature, it is very important to have highly qualified and focused management. This restructuring is aimed at doing exactly that. Brian and Carl are skilled sales professionals and we expect to see great results from their efforts in the coming years.”

The new structure becomes effective immediately.

Visit jlaudio.com for more.

