GemSen Named JL Audio Distributor of the Year

MIRAMAR, FL (04.03.2018) – GemSen was presented with the JL Audio Distributor Of The Year Award last week at the JL Audio Rep Alliance Conference held in Florida.

“It was a great pleasure to present GemSen with this award,” said George Jenkins, Vice President of International Sales at JL Audio. “GemSen continues to be a very important partner in our global network. Their effort, commitment, knowledge and hardworking philosophy make us feel very fortunate to have them as our partners in Canada.”

Dave Singh, GemSen’s National Sales Manager added, “It is hard to imagine a better supplier. Whether we’re talking technology, product quality and performance, support, order fulfillment, service, or marketing, the JL team sets the bar higher.”

The GemSen Hi-Fi Division holds the Canadian distribution rights to Dynaudio loudspeakers, Elipson turntables and speakers, JL Audio Home, Krell, NorStone HiFi Furniture, and WireWorld.

The GemSen Car Audio Division holds the Canadian distribution rights to Atrend, AudioControl Mobile, Boss & Planet Audio, Dynaudio Mobile, JL Audio, Kicker and Morel Mobile.

Visit gemsen.com and jlaudio.com for more.

