DEI Intros Boom Mat Tape

AVON LAKE, OH (04.03.2018) – DEI’s Boom Mat acoustic products provide multiple and innovative ways to improve sound and reduce noise for vehicles of all makes and models. Now, Boom Mat has introduced a new multi-purpose damping tape designed for automotive and non-automotive applications. Ideal for any tool box, Boom Mat multi-purpose damping tape is handy to have in the car, a home garage or professional shop as a preventative solution to aggravating sounds or road noise.

For automotive, it can be used to cover and protect wire and cable harnesses along floorboards, and improve stereo acoustics, add it to any place where plastic against plastic creates chaffing. Boom Mat Tape can also be used to eliminate rattles along door panels, floor pans, deck lids and trunk areas.

For use in the home or shop, it can be used any place where there is unwanted noise. For example, suggested functional uses include on the bottom of an aluminum or metal sink to eliminate ringing, on water pipes to prevent vibration, or on a noisy sump pump. Other home uses include heating and cooling ducts, drain gutter seams, use along metal doors or under metal workbenches. It is also ideal for or use with home stereo systems or in a theatre room for enhanced sound. For RV campers, Boom Mat Tape covers seams and can be applied to the RV roof to fix leaks.

Made of 2.5mm thick butyl rubber with aluminum facing, Boom Mat Damping Tape, #050215, comes as a 2” x 20’ roll. The easy to remove clear plastic release liner makes application a quick peel and stick process.

Boom Mat Tape adheres securely to most any material including metal, aluminum, fiberglass, plastic as well as foam padding and fabric. Easy to cut, it conforms and can be applied to any shape surface without use of special tools.

Visit www.boommat.com and www.designengineering.com for more.

