Marketing Professionals to Represent 12 Volt Brands for Metra Electronics

HOLLY HILL, FL (04.02.2018) – The award-winning manufacturers’ representatives firm, Marketing Pro’s, is now representing 12 volt brands for Metra Electronics in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. Marketing Pro’s will provide dealers and distributors with product and sales training support in addition to growing Metra’s existing dealer network. This new partnership will add to Metra’s existing team of talented field representatives.
“I had the pleasure to work with Marketing Pro’s for over 15 years. When I heard there might be an opportunity to make them part of the Metra team, I jumped at the chance to make it happen!” stated Robert Wilson, Metra Electronics’ Vice President of Sales.“We believe that strength comes with training, and since we’re so deeply involved with all of the brick and mortar stores in the region, we can offer face-to-face training and support often and more effectively,” stated Pete Daley, President of Marketing Pro’s. In addition to sales training, product training and in-person support, the firm will also represent Metra Electronics at many of the regional shows in their area, including KnowledgeFest, Heatwave Austin, the Lone Star Throwdown and more.
Visit MarketingProsInc.com and MetraOnline.com for more.
