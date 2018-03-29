Mobile Solutions All-Star Class Produces Enclosures Too Good for Any Vehicle

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA (03.30.2018) – Mobile Solutions, international trainer and producer of innovative tools and accessories for professional fabricators, showed two of its most intriguing one-off products at the KnowledgeFest trade show and education conference, held February 23-25 in Long Beach, Calif. Two sets of compact but exquisitely designed tower enclosures brought crowds to its show booth, and one pair later starred in the listening room of a dealer reception hosted by Orca Design and Manufacturing, which supplied the drivers for the enclosures.

“It was such a unique experience for everyone at the Orca event,” said Bryan Schmitt, president and lead trainer for Mobile Solutions. “We usually sit in cars, two or three people at a time, to hear speakers and audio components made for that environment. But in the room, group after group got to listen to audiophile-quality audio from enclosures that rival top home audio systems. It was really cool to see so many people enjoy the experience together.”

The two sets of tower speakers were the result of a competition of “all-star” teams at Mobile Solutions’ Master Tech Boot Camp training class, held January 21-24 at its training facility and production center in Tempe, Ariz. The Master Tech sessions typically attract high-level fabricators who want to enhance their skills and improve workflow through new tools, techniques and creative ideas. Most are taught by Schmitt along with a selection of guest instructors: highly accomplished fabricators who make up the all-star contingent. In addition to teaching, the all-stars work together on a specific project to be completed by the last day of class.

“For the January session, the special project was to divide the all-stars into two teams and give them a limited choice of products and resources to build a set of tower speakers that would demonstrate their creativity, mastery of materials and, of course, great sound,” explained Schmitt.

Team Punisher was led by Tom Miller, 2014 Installer of the Year (IOTY), and featured Chris Pate and Juan Torres, 2017 and 2015 IOTY recipients, respectively. Gary Bell, owner of Define Concepts in Orange, Calif., captained Team GKW Designs, assisted by renowned fabricator Jeremy Katz and upholstery expert Tracy Weaver. The teams were assisted by class attendees Miguel Vega, Ata Ehdaivand, Ron Hosier and Justin Marks.

Both teams used a variety of build materials, including Baltic birch and pressed aluminum, for their enclosure structure, and walnut, tiger wood and machined aluminum for design enhancements. Miller and team opted to use Focal 165 W-RC component speakers in their enclosure, while Bell’s group chose Carbon C6 CX coaxials from Illusion Audio. Parts for the towers were produced using a CNC cutting table and laser cutter as well as Mobile Solutions fabrication tools including the SFS Animal and SFS 3D Cage routing enhancers and SFX Shape Creator.

Mobile Solutions will again show the towers in its exhibit at the upcoming KnowledgeFest event at the Dallas Convention Center, August 17-19.

“We’re very proud of what we’ve built for the mobile electronics industry, not just within the walls of Mobile Solutions, but worldwide,” said Schmitt. “Through our classes, products, partnerships and brand advocates, we’ve been able to positively influence the careers of thousands of installers and fabricators at every level, helping them establish or reenergize their love for the creative side of car audio. I would probably say that’s the most fulfilling part of what we do.”

Visit mobilesolutions-usa.com for more.

