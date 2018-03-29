Massive Audio Nano “BLU” Marine Series Amplifiers Models with Bluetooth

LOS ANGELES, CA (03.30.2018) – The CTA 2006 Certified Dual Colored Marine White & Silver amps with blue back lit LED logos now include seven models that all feature efficient “Digital Platforms,” Built-in OEM Line Converters, Line Out, Up to 9 Volts In, Auto Turn On (no turn on wire needed), ATO RCA Adaptor (optional) with 12 Volt out. The Multichannel versions all support a SATA input which accommodates the optional Massive Audio UBT1 Bluetooth Dongle for digital audio streaming.

All Nano “BLU Marine” Amps use rust proof Nickel Plated RCA inputs and circuit boards are sprayed for water resistance with Dura-Coated 320°F Epoxy. Everything gets shielded from water in a rust proof aluminum housing.

Each model with the exception of the BLX5-M supports a “Molex Docking Port” input for the optional 4 Farad “RAILCAP-BLX” Rail Capacitor.



For more information, contact Massive Audio at sales@massiveaudio.com or visit massiveaudio.com

