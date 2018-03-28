R&D and Rockford Fosgate Presented Rockford Day for Dealers

PHOENIX, AZ (03.29.2018) – The day kicked off strong right at the opening of business with a steady stream of guests throughout the day. The Rockford Fosgate Power Sound Lab, Mini Sound Lab, and the Can AM from Rockford were on site. These vehicles are loaded with serious systems and any willing attendee who wanted to endure the pounding was welcomed by the Rockford Pro’s Joe Gonzalez and Jon Brannen.

R&D’s West coast regional, Brian Sandberg’s popularity is rapidly growing in Arizona for his famous Brat’s which are boiled in beer, finished off on the grill, and finally, wrapped in a tortilla w/ onions, jalapeno’s and mustard.

The warehouse doors were rolled up as local popular band Chapman Bros. played throughout the day.

With the weather in the mid 70s, all were pleased with the event and the 75+ guests who attended the Rockford Day Event.

Visit rockfordfosgate.com and teamprogressive.com for more.

