PNWCEE “Goes Live” With Website Open For Industry Members to Register

SEATTLE, WA (03.29.2018) – It’s official – The Pacific NW Consumer Electronics Expo’s website is now open to register for their 6th Annual Event. Dealers can also register to attend any trainings and classes at the same time.

Expo Committee members, Dan McMillan, Mark Giovannetti and Dale Naeseth commented “We are really pleased with the factory lineup this year. We have leading manufacturers in every category, that dealers are looking for all under one roof. We also have two full days of training, and classes including a popular course presented by Susan Sipes- The 10 things I hate about Quickbooks! Any business using QuickBooks today will learn some useful tips and ways to maximize what this program can do for their company.”

See descriptions of every course and schedule which ones you would like to attend at www.pnwcee.com.

