New from PAC – OE Matching BMW Relocation Replacement Pocket

CLEARWATER, FL (03.29.2018) – PAC has announced a new Best Kits by PAC Switch Bank relocation replacement pocket, BKBMWPOC (American International: BMWPOC). The pocket will be in stock this week and is compatible with 2006 – 2011 and select 2012 – 2013 BMW 3 Series.
The relocation replacement pocket provides a location for the OEM Switch Bank and an optional USB port. BKBMWPOC (American International: BMWPOC) is textured to match the factory dash, made of high quality material, and painted satin black. This product will include instructions and hardware.
BKBMWPOC (American International: BMWPOC) is compatible with the following PAC products:
Dash Kit: BKBMWK320 (American International: BMWK320)
Antenna Adapter: BAA22 (American International: EU06)
Radio Replacement Interfaces: RP4.2-BM21
USB Ports:
- USBDMA1
- USBDMA3
- USBDMA6
Visit pac-audio.com and aampglobal.com for more.
