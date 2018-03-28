Industry News

New from PAC – OE Matching BMW Relocation Replacement Pocket

Posted on March 28, 2018 by
Click image to enlarge

Click image to enlarge

CLEARWATER, FL (03.29.2018) – PAC has announced a new Best Kits by PAC Switch Bank relocation replacement pocket, BKBMWPOC (American International: BMWPOC). The pocket will be in stock this week and is compatible with 2006 – 2011 and select 2012 – 2013 BMW 3 Series.

The relocation replacement pocket provides a location for the OEM Switch Bank and an optional USB port. BKBMWPOC (American International: BMWPOC) is textured to match the factory dash, made of high quality material, and painted satin black. This product will include instructions and hardware.

prod-pac-BKBMWPOC-inst
BKBMWPOC (American International: BMWPOC) is compatible with the following PAC products:

Dash Kit: BKBMWK320 (American International: BMWK320)
Antenna Adapter: BAA22 (American International: EU06)
Radio Replacement Interfaces: RP4.2-BM21

pac-audio.com

pac-audio.com

USB Ports:

  • USBDMA1
  • USBDMA3
  • USBDMA6

Visit pac-audio.com and aampglobal.com for more.

Related Posts