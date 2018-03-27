Wet Sounds Names J.R. Stocks as CEO

HOUSTON, TX (03.28.2018) – Wet Sounds has announced the addition of J. R. Stocks as CEO. Stocks and CFO Brian Dawson, are the foundation of an Executive Team Wet Sounds is forming to manage the tremendous company growth. Stocks brings extensive leadership experience in the CE Industry.

“As CEO, I will be working with Brian Dawson and the Wet Sounds Ownership Team to provide the company, our reps, our dealers and our OEM’s with the direction and resources needed to assure continued growth. I am honored to have the opportunity to join such a successful company with a great team of employees. I look forward to executing the vision of such an innovative and an accomplished ownership team.” says Stocks.

“Wet Sounds is excited to have JR on board as CEO. Wet Sounds growth has continually increased year over year to become the market leader in marine and power sports audio by providing innovative performance driven products. With the addition of J. R., we see even more growth in the future. J. R. shares our same passion for great audio. He also shares our core values of building the best products in the world and providing our customers the best customer service.” says Tim White, Owner.

Wet Sounds is continuing its double-digit growth year after year. With many new products just being released like the MC-1 marine radio control system, the industry leading REVO series of Marine Speakers, and the next generation of the patented Stealth Sound bars all shipping now. Wet Sounds has set the bar for an exciting 2018.

Visit www.wetsounds.com for more.

