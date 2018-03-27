ProBox Rocked the High Lifter Mud Nationals

JACKSONVILLE, TX (03.28.2018) – The 2018 High Lifter Mud Nationals is in the books. The annual event filled the Mud Creek Off Road Park from March 21st through the 25th. Thousands of mud loving fans traveled from across the nation to watch ATVs and UTVs fly through the mud pit with a chance to win their class. Racers of all sizes raced on a custom built track with jumps that left many speechless.

ProBox, headquartered in Kaufman, TX just about 2 hours from Jacksonville, was positioned in the “Oasis” on the park grounds. ProBox owner Gerald Kirkland related to 12voltnews.com “The Mud Nationals is like no other. We started attending the event in 2006 and it has been amazing to see the growth over the years. The Mud Nationals is such a fun event for ProBox and each year we go bigger and better.”

“We felt this was going to be a huge show and we started preparing 2 weeks out. We set up on Wednesday and people started coming to check out what they were hearing. Nothing rocks like a ProBox and we proved that throughout the Mud Nationals” Kirkland added.

Many who were drawn to the ProBox rig checked out the inside of the 53’ trailer which in reality is a show room on wheels. Products are set for live demos with inventory stored above. A power lift is used to bring down inventory for sales.

“Every time I looked up the trailer was filled with customers. Our sales at this year’s Mud Nationals were the best ever. When we opened on Monday after the event the phones were ringing off the wall. One caller sells golf carts in Florida and he placed a big order to outfit many of his golf carts” Kirkland commented.

Visit probox.com for more.

