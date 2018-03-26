New Speaker Adapters from Best Kits by PAC in Stock

CLEARWATER, FL (03.27.2018) – PAC, a Power Brand of AAMP Global, has announced four new speaker adapters in stock: BKFSB1501 (American International: FSB1501), BKFSB1502 (American International: FSB1502), BKGMSB321 (American International: GMSB321), BKJSB525 (American International: JSB525). The speaker adapters are made of high quality plastic and are all in stock.



BKFSB1501 (American International: FSB1501) speaker adapters will install one pair of 6”, 6.5”, 6.75”, or 6×9” speakers. These speaker adapters are for front speaker locations in 2015 – 2018 Ford F-150 and 2017 – 2018 Ford Super Duty vehicles.

BKFSB1502 (American International: FSB1502) speaker adapters will install one pair of 6”, 6.5”, or 6.75” speakers. These speaker adapters cover the following applications:

Rear Speaker Locations:

2015 – 2018 Ford F-150

2017 – 2018 Super Duty

Front and Rear Speaker Locations:

2015 – 2018 Ford Edge

2017 – 2018 Ford Fusion

2017 – 2018 Ford Mustang

Front Speaker Locations:

2015 – 2018 Ford Transit

BKGMSB321 (American International: GMSB321) speaker adapters will install one pair of 6”, 6.5”, or 6.75” speakers. These speaker adapters are for front door speaker installation in a 2010 – 2015 Chevrolet Camaro.

BKJSB525 (American International: JSB525) speaker adapters will install one pair of 5.25” speakers in a 1997 – 2006 Jeep Wrangler.

