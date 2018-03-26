NAV-TV Announces ZEN-V: Advanced Amplifier Interface

CORAL SPRINGS, FL (03.27.2018) – NAV-TV Corp. has announced the ZEN-V amplifier interface for select Audi, Porsche and Bentley vehicles utilizing MOST 150. The ZEN-V allows the seamless addition of aftermarket amplifiers into compatible vehicles, delivering audiophile-quality sound without compromising the vehicle’s factory fit, finish or features. ZEN-V is the first aftermarket product utilizing MOST 150 globally.

Utilizing the same processing power as NAV-TV’s competition proven M650-GM, the ZEN-V produces a completely flat audio output without any factory time delay or equalization, eliminating the need for summing devices, an audio correction DSP or the removal of the factory audio compensation microphones. Installation of the interface requires no modification to the vehicle and is compatible with both amplified and non amplified factory systems[1]. Volume, Fade[3], Balance and Bass/Treble tone controls are retained through the factory radio and echo cancelation for the factory Bluetooth hands-free system is supported.

Utilizing a 128 bit floating point DSP and 192 kHz 32 bit DAC, the ZEN-V produces a 12 channel analog output with a S/N Ratio of 112dB. For vehicles with video playback capability, the ZEN-V supports 7.1 and 5.1 audio[2}. The unit provides a 500mA output for controlling aftermarket devices and, additionally, retains the factory equalizer.

For use with 3rd party digital sound processors[3], the ZEN-V includes a variable TOSlink digital output which may be used simultaneously with the analog outputs, or by itself. The variable digital output allows for the system volume to be controlled via the factory radio and steering wheel controls without the need to access any 3rd party controller.

The ZEN-V currently supports the following vehicle infotainment platforms:

Audi with MIB2

Porsche with PCM4.0 & PCM4.1

Bentley with MIB2

For ease of use, the ZEN-V is configurable through dip switch settings. User selectable features of the ZEN-V are:

Optional time alignment to driver

Full scale audio or -12dB attenuation

7.1 downmix to stereo on TOSlink or TOSlink mapped to the front outputs

Loudness on or off

Vehicle selection for Audi, Porsche or Bentley

Enables factory subwoofer control (Audi and Bentley)

Vehicles without a factory amplified system will require the additional ZEN-V-PRG programmer prior to the installation of the ZEN-V[4]. The ZEN-V-PRG is sold separately and comes with unlimited usage, allowing both programming and unprogramming in multiple vehicles. Alternatively, NAV-TV will provide programming instructions to enable the amplifier setting utilizing a VAG-COM or VAG-CAN PRO, free of charge. Vehicles with factory amplified systems do not require any programming.

Pre-orders of the ZEN-V (NTV-KIT860) and ZEN-V-PRG(NTV-KIT861) are being accepted now with a shipping date of April 2nd, 2018. To place a pre-order, or for more information on the ZEN-V, contact a NAV-TV sales representative at (866) 477-3336 (USA and Canada toll free) or +1(561) 955-9770 (International), or email sales staff at sales@navtv.com

Visit navtv.com for more.

