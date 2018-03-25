Stinger Ships Marine Line of High Performance Audio Components and Accessories

– Stinger, designer and manufacturer of high performance audio accessories, is now shipping its line of marine audio components and accessories. Revealed at CES, the line is not only designed for quality, and to perform in the harsh ocean environment, but also to deliver massive, studio-quality sound, and simplified installation.

The following products are available for Authorized Stinger Dealers:

Coaxial Speakers

SEA65RGBS – 6.5” coaxial speaker with built-in multi-color RGB lighting. These 4-ohm, two-way speaker systems add punch to your music, create a custom lighting experience with the included wireless remote. Element, resistant, and marine-grade construction with UV-treated molded polymer and integrated grills. The speakers include built-in crossover, oversized 1” KSV voice coil and operate at 75W RMS / 150W peak power handling. Also included is an RF transmitter for non-line of sight control for up to 12 linked pairs of speakers. Great for the very common multi speaker installs.

Marine Complete Amplifier Installation Kits

Stinger’s marine amplifier installation kits simplifies your marine audio installations. Industry first Siamese Pair dual power and ground wire saves time, with only having to run your wires once. Utilizing a marine-grade-jacket, true copper for optimal current transfer, and tinned conductors for reliability in the harsh marine environment. Available in both 8GA and 4GA and short and long, so you can select the kit best suited for the boat you are working on:

SEA4243 – 4GA 3 meterSEA4287 – 8GA 7 meterSEA4283 – 8GA 3 meter

These products are now added to the growing line of marine audio products available from AAMP Power Brands, including PAC’s radio covers (BKMCK2000B, BKMCK200W, BKMCK1000B, BKMCK1000W), iSimple’s weather-resistant Bluetooth receiver (ISBT23), Stinger’s interconnects, high current isolators and other existing marine-grade accessories (SMRCA2, SMRCA4, SMRCA6, SMRAUX, SMRAUXUSB3, S12023, S2402, SPR200, SCBM150, SCBM100)

“Last year we started hinting that we had something awesome coming to bring high quality music reproduction off-road,” explained Kevin Kuenzie, head of audio product development for AAMP Global, “and this first wave is a hint at what’s to come. Stinger will continue to grow it’s core automotive accessory line, but we are excited for this launch, and many to come in 2018, bringing installer friendly, audiophile-grade audio accessories off-road and off-shore.”

Visit stingerelectronics.com for more.

