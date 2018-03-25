Rydeen Mobile to Exhibit at Multiple Distributor Events

TORRANCE, CA (03.26.2018) – After exhibiting and having successful shows at the 2018 Knowledge Fest at the Indianapolis Convention Center and the Shiflet & Dickson Show in Gastonia, North Carolina, Rydeen Mobile Electronics will be busy over the next few weeks exhibiting and doing product trainings at multiple distributor dealer shows.

Rydeen will be holding training sessions at each of the events noted below. The topic will be the positioning of ADAS (Advance Driver Assistance Systems) in the retail environments, focusing on the two largest areas of growth (Blind Spot Safety Systems and Parking Assist Systems). Training session times will be announced at each of the events.

On March 28th , MRI Distributor Show will be held at the Sturbridge Host Expo Hall in Sturbridge, MA. The MRI Show has the reputation of being the northeast’s largest show of the year. Rydeen will be exhibiting and holding a training session during the show. Times will be announced at the show.

On April 6-8, 8th Annual B&B Electronics Expo will be held at the Renaissance Hotel and Conference Center adjacent to the Edmonton International Airport. Dealers from all over Western and Central Canada will be attending the 3-Day event. The Expo is structured similar to the Knowledge Fest events in the USA, with training sessions every day.

On April 10 and 11, Rydeen will be participating at Atlantic City, New Jersey for the annual DAS Consumer Electronics Dealer Show at the Golden Nugget Hotel. Rydeen booth number will be #420 in the main exhibit hall. The Rydeen training session will be held on Tuesday, April 11th from 1:00 – 1:45PM in training room Hatteras 2.

On April 11th and 12th , PNWCEE Expo will be held at the Doubletree Hotel near SeaTac in Seattle, Washington. Retail dealers from all over the Pacific Northwest will be attending this annual event. Rydeen booth space and training session has yet to be determined but will be announced as we get closer to the event.

At each of the events, Rydeen will be displaying the BSS1 and the new BSS1LPB (License Plate Bar) that improves the ease of installation and solves the issue of Blind Spot Safety without removal of plastic bumper on vehicles as well as for the metal bumpers, especially with pickup trucks. Most exciting will be their new “Black Diamond” cameras in full HD resolution. In addition, there will be eight (8) new HD quality cameras to show and a new Jeep Wrangler Camera Bracket.

In the mirror department, Rydeen will be showing the all new SV747HD SuperView HD digital mirror with a 7.4” monitor and Super HD “Black Diamond” camera which is optimized for SV747HD, which shows no distortion and multiple display modes with split screens. This mirror comes with inputs for optional side cameras that can be switched on and off via the turn signals.

Visit rydeenmobile.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

