DOW Electronics Hires New Account Manager

TAMPA, FL (03.26.2018) – DOW Electronics recently announced that Jorge Grijalva has joined the company to support and grow the 12Volt channel. Grijalva brings both sales and management experience that sets him up for success in this role. He will be based out of DOW’s Dallas location.

Grijalva will take on the role of 12Volt Account Manager, which is focused on helping DOW’s 12Volt customers in north Texas strengthen and improve their businesses. Grijalva can relate to the challenges 12Volt retailers face he is a former owner of a car audio/video installation shop. He has additional industry experience having worked with two 12Volt distributors prior to DOW. Grijalva continues to be involved in 12Volt competitions and enjoys being involved in designing and installing systems. His industry knowledge plus the skills learned in his other roles will be valuable to his position with DOW.

“I’m excited about this opportunity to take my career back into the 12Volt industry,” expressed Grijalva. “I’m passionate about the industry and look forward to helping dealers improve their businesses.”

“Jorge is a great asset for our retailers with his wealth of experience and excitement for the industry,” added strategic sales manager Mike Hurwitz. “He has gone through all of the issues that our dealers face and can provide guidance and solutions that are relatable.”

“As a company we’re very excited to have Jorge on board and focused on an area we believe offers extraordinary growth potential,” stated Drew Fischer, director of sales.

To learn more about DOW Electronics, visit www.DOWElectronics.com or call 1-800-627-2900.

