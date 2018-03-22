The Shiflet & Dickson Dealer Weekend St. Paddy’s Party and Show… A Bases Loaded Home Run

GASTONIA, NC (03.23.2018) – “Our 2018 Dealer Appreciation Show, along with the Saturday night St Paddy’s Day Party, was very successful! We had more attendees this year than ever. The dealer turnout on Sunday was terrific with 78 store fronts at the show. The dealers loved the black jack tables, prizes, food and drink on Saturday night. Super deals, vendor trainings and vendor vehicles on Sunday put smiles on dealer’s faces” David Holland related to 12voltvoltnews.com.

Shiflet and Dickson hosted vendors Sunday evening following the show at Tavern 24. Holland commented “These ladies and gentlemen did a great job supporting our show from setup, selling, to tear down. Without them we would not have had a successful show.”

Distributor shows like the Shiflet and Dickson weekend give dealers the opportunity to see the latest products, network with peers, spend time with reps and factory staffs. In today’s marketplace fewer dealers are attending national shows.

A new products like the Kicker Key Amplifier, that is just now shipping, is an excellent example. Lori Boyer and the Tech Marketing team on site rented a vehicle and installed the Key to give dealers the total Key in-vehicle experience. In addition Kicker’s new RAM pickup was on site and “Livin’ Loud” showcasing the latest Kicker audio.

PowerBass made a statement with the Harley Road Glide loaded with mids, tweeters, subwoofers and amps from PowerBass. This creation, crafted by Dan Klynstra-DK Electronics, was so loud it was on display outside the Shiflet and Dickson warehouse.

“The PowerBass bike really drew a crowd throughout the show. The PowerSports category is very hot and Dan’s bike definitely showcased PowerBass products” Jeff Falk related for PowerBass.

Randy Goodwin, DB Drive Regional, offered “Shiflet and Dickson is doing a great job with our LUX lighting products and there was a lot of interest from dealers at the show.”

Vendors included: Bob Anderson – Farenheit Soundstream Power Acoustik

Hamed Setareh – Boss Planet Audio

Steve Cote – JVC

Lori Boyer – Kicker

Jeff Falk – Powerbass

Ruben Torres – Rydeen

Al Fontaine – DEI

Mike Demeter & Paul Von Feldt – Metra

Mike Ventura – Jensen AXXERA

Allison & Ricky Parker – Maxpro

Randy Goodwin – DB Products

Ronnie Wiggins – SPF Solar

Dennis Montgomery & Richie Holtzman – Tech Marketing

Concluding, Holland stated “We saw a lot of excitement from our dealers. Tax refund checks are coming in at a steady pace this year which is making it easier for our dealers to schedule jobs.”

“Also a thank you to Mike Van Horn and 12 Volt News for giving us great coverage of pre and post show activity.” -Dave Holland

Article supplied by David Holland – Shiflet & Dickson.

Check out the 12VoltBites from the Shiflet & Dickson show at #12vnn_shiflet

