SEMA Garage Now Offers Auto Parts Manufacturers Diesel Emissions Compliance Testing

DIAMOND BAR, CA (03.23.2018) – Manufacturers of air intakes, superchargers, exhaust systems and diesel auto parts can now test for emissions compliance at the SEMA Garage following a recent renovation that included the addition of Particulate Matter (PM) measuring equipment. The remodel, which doubled the size of the installation center and increased the floor space of the emissions lab, allows for more SEMA members to simultaneously test-fit prototypes, install components, and perform emissions tests.

Diesel emissions testing is particularly useful for manufacturers that create products that affect engine performance, air flow, or fuel delivery, because the parts must comply with emission standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board.

“The addition of Particulate Matter measuring equipment allows us to offer testing services to SEMA member companies who develop parts for diesel-powered vehicles,” said SEMA Compliance Center Manager Peter Treydte. “Diesel parts manufacturers can now utilize the SEMA Garage to guide them through the entire compliance process, from application to testing, and obtain CARB Executive Orders (E.O.s) as easily and affordable as possible.”

The renovation also included enhancements to the installation center and emissions lab, resulting in more space to better-serve SEMA member companies who depend on these services.

“By doubling the size of the installation center we can now accommodate two vehicle lifts and larger Measuring Sessions,” said Treydte. “Also, increasing the emissions lab’s soak space, which is used for pre- and post- testing, allows us to accommodate more vehicles, including larger diesel vehicles.”

In addition to the emissions lab and installation center, the SEMA Garage offers member companies several other services and programs to help bring their product to market, including measuring sessions, custom scanning and 3D printing, training center, and a CAD tech transfer program. For more information about the SEMA Garage, visit www.semagarage.com

