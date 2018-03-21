Stinger Expands Its Line of Harley-Davidson Audio Accessories

CLEARWATER, FL (03.22.2018) – Stinger is now shipping the next phase in its line of Harley-Davidson audio installation accessories. SVTK4681, 2/4 channel universal amplifier wiring kit simplifies Harley-Davidson audio installations. The kit includes pre-cut, terminated and looped power/ground and speaker wire harnesses, direct fit wiring and fusing with pre-terminated ends with Ferrule connectors. The OEM connections for interfacing with 2014 and up models.

“Our customers are seeing more and more Harley-Davidsons come through their shops,” explained Kevin Kuenzie, head of audio product development for AAMP Global. “We understand how important it is to move quickly and efficiently, which is why our Harley-Davidson lineup is built with ease of installation in mind. This latest release is no different. We take the pre-work out of Harley-Davidson amplifier installations, letting you focus on delivering high quality sound, and premium audio installations for your customers, in any vehicle.”

SVTK4681 is added to an already robust line of Harley-Davidson solutions available from Stinger and other AAMP Power brands including: SPX925-HD direct-replacement battery, SVTRKSG1 and SVTRKRG1 pre-cut fairing sound damping kits, HDK001X radio replacement kit with fairing control retention, BKHDK001 radio replacement kit, BKHSB200 speaker adapters, and micro amplifiers SPX700X4 and SPX350X2.

Speak with your AAMP sales rep today to learn how you can enhance your Harley-Davidson installs with Stinger.

Visit stingerelectronics.com for more.

