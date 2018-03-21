Jeep Design, Mopar Letting It All Hang Out for Moab

This article was written by Michael Strong for TheDetroitBureau.com

DETROIT, MI (03.22.2018) – Jeep is making its yearly trek out to Utah for the Annual Moab Easter Jeep Safari with seven concept utes in tow that reveal what the brand and its Mopar aftermarket sibling can do with a Jeep.

The brand has been bringing out concept vehicles for nearly a decade, seeking to inspire and be inspired by the thousands of enthusiasts who flock to this event — this year is the 52nd annual edition — to show off the capability of their Jeeps and learn from others how to make what they’ve got even better.

“Pushing the limit is something the Jeep brand is no stranger to and these seven new, exciting and capable concept vehicles are the latest example of that,” said Mike Manley, head of Jeep Brand, FCA.

“Every year, we look forward to introducing new concept vehicles and ideas to our enthusiasts. The Moab Easter Jeep Safari presents a unique and perfect opportunity to collect valuable insight from our most loyal customers.”

The maker showed off seven concepts — three Jeeps built from the ground up, three refashioned by Mopar and one classic vehicle it restomodded — to the media should whet the appetites of the mavens in Moab.

The Jeep Sandstorm, which was by inspired by Baja desert racers, is bad-arse from the word go. With a 392 Hemi under the hood, a six-speed manual transmission plus a lift-kit and massive tires, this beast is happy going fast or climbing treacherous terrain. The exterior features a vented carbon fiber hood, vented high clearance front and rear fender flares and a cage that include a rear mounted lay down style spare tire carrier. The front axle has been moved forward four inches and utilizes a heavy-duty longarm four-link suspension and track bar.

The rear axle has been moved back two inches and utilizes a triangulated trailing arm four-link suspension. The longer wheelbase allows for increased high-speed stability. Custom coilovers and bypass shocks allow the front wheels to travel 14 inches while the rear wheels can travel up to 18 inches. It boasts heavy-duty front and rear Dynatrac 60 axles with a 5.68 gear ratio, 17-inch beadlock wheels and 39.5-inch BF Goodrich Krawler tires.

The “interior,” features a digital speedo and GPS to help with that off-road racing. It has two leather seats up front so you can drive it on non-race days as well as two racing seats in the back so you can take “friends” along when not on the tarmac. Any semblance of flooring has been replaced by bedliner allowing for easy clean up.

The Jeep 4SPEED is made for rock crawling. The brand removed anything that wasn’t needed and cut 950 pounds off the curb weight. It’s powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four, which is plenty for this superlight Jeep.

“This is the one you want to drive,” said Mark Allen, head of Jeep Design, as he gave the rundown of the 4SPEED’s capabilities.

CONTINUED…

Click here to read the full article by Michael Strong at The Detroit Bureau

Share this:



Tweet

Email

