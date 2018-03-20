Pioneer Expands New Connectivity-Focused EX Line with Four DVD Receivers and Two Digital Media Receivers

LONG BEACH, CA (03.21.2018) – Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. has introduced four new in-dash multimedia DVD receivers and two new digital media receivers that offer advanced integration with many of today’s most popular smartphones and enhance the entertainment experience of practically any vehicle. The AVH-601EX, AVH-600EX, AVH-501EX and AVH-500EX DVD receivers, plus the MVH-300EX and MVH-200EX DVD/CD-free digital media receivers feature a variety of smartphone-centric technologies and entertainment options, including advanced Bluetooth functionality, Spotify, and Pandora.

SMARTPHONE CONNECTIVITY AND ENTERTAINMENT OPTIONS

Bluetooth Wireless Connectivity – All models feature built-in Bluetooth1 wireless connectivity for convenient hands-free calling and Bluetooth Audio music streaming with compatible Bluetooth enabled devices. Users are able to register multiple Bluetooth devices with the receivers (up to five devices for the AVH-601EX, AVH-600EX, AVH-501EX and AVH-500EX and three devices for the MVH-300EX and MVH-200EX).

To maximize the connectivity options and call quality for hands-free communication and wireless audio streaming, these receivers features Bluetooth AVRCP (version 1.6 for the AVH-601EX, AVH-600EX, AVH-501EX and AVH-500EX and version 1.5 for the MVH-300EX and MVH-200EX) to provide browsing capability of a user’s media library, and HFP 1.6 with wideband speech for clearer overall sound quality, making it easier to recognize and understand voices during calls.

Spotify (DVD Models Only) – Control content from the Spotify app for iPhone and Android devices as a dedicated source on the receivers. Listeners can play, pause and skip tracks using the receiver controls, and with a few taps, it is just as easy to browse playlists, albums and radio stations on the go. Premium2 users enjoy ad-free, high quality music and can download music and listen offline with no internet connection.

Pandora Station Creation and Station Presets (DVD Models Only) – The Pandora station creation3 feature enables users to create new Pandora stations while the app is in use with an iPhone device or compatible Android smartphone. Users can simply press and hold a button on the receiver to create a new Pandora station dynamically from the currently playing song or artist. Pandora enables listeners to store their personalized stations on six presets for easy access on the receiver.

SiriusXM Radio Connectivity (DVD Models Only) – The 2018 models are SiriusXM compatible with the addition of a SXV300 SiriusXM Vehicle Connect Tuner (sold separately, SiriusXM subscription required). The receivers are also compatible with the Tune Start, Tune Scan, Tune Mix and Sports Flash features of SiriusXM.

HD Radio Technology (AVH-601EX and AVH-501EX Only) – For high quality audio broadcasts, the AVH-601EX and AVH-501EX feature a built-in HD Radio tuner, providing clear digital reception of HD Radio and additional multi-casting programming on HD1, HD2 and HD3 broadcasts from participating radio stations across the country.

USB Audio/Video Connectivity – When connected to an iPhone, iPod, portable USB drive or compatible Android device4 via the USB port, users can use basic controls (Play/Pause/FF/Rev/Random/Repeat) and display track, artist and album information for music playback. The receivers are compatible with the following audio and video codecs via USB mass storage class devices:

Audio – WMA/MP3/WAV/AAC/FLAC

Video – MP4/WMV/MKV/FLV

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

All Models:

Thirteen band Graphic Equalizer with touch panel swipe setting and built-in high/low pass crossover with expanded adjustable crossover points and slopes.

High power MOSFET 50W x 4

Backup camera ready – Compatible with many original equipment (OE) rear-view cameras (aftermarket adaptor required, sold separately) and most aftermarket universal rear-view cameras, including Pioneer’s ND-BC8 rear-view camera (sold separately)*.

Dual camera inputs (AVH-601EX and AVH-501EX Only) – Option for consumers to enhance the rear visibility of their existing vehicles, beyond what can be seen in the rearview mirror.

Users can customize the look of their receivers by selecting between five (blue/red/amber/green/white) colors for the display, 112 button illumination colors and expanded wallpaper options.

A clear resistive touchscreen provides more vibrant images and increased touch sensitivity, making it more responsive than traditional resistive touch panels.

DVD Receivers:

Optimized PCB layout for superior audio signal integrity and audiophile-grade capacitors and other components tuned to produce truly premium audio

Built-in Auto EQ and Auto Time Alignment to provide customized audio adjustments for the driver (requires Pioneer CD-MC20 microphone, sold separately)

Advanced Sound Retriever

Ability for users to play back full HD videos stored on a USB drive and NTFS files stored on a compatible external HDD5 (must be parked with parking brake engaged)

CD-quality (44kHz/16bit) playback of files encoded as high-res FLAC up to 192kHz/24 bit

iDatalink Maestro support available

Compatibility with Pioneer’s AVIC-U280 outboard navigation system (sold separately)

Remote control (AVH-601EX and AVH-501EX Only) to conveniently adjust volume, audio source and more

Sleek Visual User Interface – Each display in the EX DVD receiver lineup is built with a 24-bit true color LCD panel for increased color depth for brighter colors.

Digital Media Receivers

Enhanced User Interface – On the MVH-300EX and MVH-200EX, the user interface has been redesigned to provide more user-friendly operation, with larger icons for quick recognition and access.

Built-in manual Time Alignment

Pioneer’s DVD receivers will be available in February with suggested retail prices of: $360 (7″ AVH-601EX), $360 (7″ AVH-600EX), $280 (6.2″ AVH-501EX), and $280 (6.2″ AVH-500EX). The 7″ MVH-300EX and 6.2″ MVH-200EX will be available in March with suggested retail prices of $250 and $170 respectively.

For more information on the new line, visit pioneerelectronics.com/PUSA/Car

