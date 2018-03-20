MECA Organizes SQL and SPL Contests for Motorcycle

– MECA, the Mobile Electronics Competition Association, Inc., is not only a car audio contest organization, but also a Motorcycle Audio organization. The SQL and SPL rules are written for all vehicles, and with motorcycle classes, it’s keep simple and easy to understand, and be competitive.

The Show & Shine contest features a motorcycle class for the small events, and up to 6 classes at the bigger events, depending on the turn-out. The Show & Shine welcomes 2 and 3 wheelers to the events, and then gives options on audio contests.

Sound Pressure League contests are Sound Pressure, the dB measured with headrest stand on the driver’s seat, and Park & Pound with TermLab sensor on stand 6′ from right side of motorcycle, 4.5′ off the ground.

Events can be designed as motorcycles only, or those contests can be integrated into any event on the menu.

With the heightened awareness and business opportunities coming concerning aftermarket high performance audio gear for motorcycles, not just cars and trucks, MECA offers great promotions and evaluations for the serious enthusiast and professional.

Visit mecacaraudio.com for more.

