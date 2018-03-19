March Madness on SiriusXM – Buzzer to Buzzer Coverage of Every Championship Game

– SiriusXM will offer listeners nationwide comprehensive coverage of the 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, airing every minute of every game on both satellite radios and the SiriusXM app, and providing in-depth daily coverage of the tournament on its exclusive 24/7 college sports talk channels.

SiriusXM listeners nationwide can hear every game in its entirety from the First Four on March 13 and 14 through the Final Four and national championship game in San Antonio on March 31 and April 2.

All Men’s NCAA Tournament game broadcasts are provided to SiriusXM by Westwood One, the official network radio partner of the NCAA and the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.

Tournament match-ups and SiriusXM channel assignments will be available at siriusxm.com/collegebasketballschedule

Throughout the tournament, ESPNU Radio on SiriusXM, as well as SiriusXM ACC Radio, SiriusXM Pac-12 Radio and SiriusXM SEC Radio, will offer the most extensive and in-depth college basketball news and tournament talk available on radio. SiriusXM’s 24/7 college sports channels showcase lineups of expert analysts and hosts that includes former coaches Jim Baron, Tom Brennan, Bobby Cremins, Fran Fraschilla, Bill Frieder, Seth Greenberg, John Thompson III, former Arizona State star Eddie House, as well as Chris Childers, Sean Farnham, Mark Packer and Chris Spatola.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who has led the Blue Devils to five National Championship titles, will continue to host his weekly SiriusXM show throughout the tournament. Basketball and Beyond with Coach K airs weekly on ESPNU Radio on SiriusXM.

SiriusXM will also offer coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, providing listeners with live play-by-play of every regional final, the Women’s Final Four and championship game. All Women’s NCAA Tournament radio broadcasts are produced by Westwood One.

SiriusXM subscribers will be able to listen to Men’s and Women’s tournament games, as well as SiriusXM’s exclusive 24/7 college sports talk channels on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.

Visit siriusxm.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

