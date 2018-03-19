KICKER Awards 2017 Reps and Rep Firms-of-the-Year

STILLWATER, OK (03.20.2018) – Stillwater Designs, maker of the KICKER brand of mobile-audio products, is proud to recognize four Manufacturers’ Reps and four Representative Firms for outstanding performance in the past year.
One winner was selected from each region. The yearly honors went to Ryan Christie of N and S Marketing and Sales (Bellevue, WA), Nick Henry of Santa Fe Sales (Lenexa, KS), Steve Paul of Tech Marketing (Roswell, GA) and Todd Ess of Opus Marketing (Bel Air, MD). The KICKER Rep-of- the-Year criteria is identical to that of the companies the individuals work for. Service and communication skills are evaluated
in conjunction with fiscal criteria.
“Ultimately, the reps are an extension of us,” said Brad Ganz, KICKER’s Regional Sales Manager for the Central U.S. “If they’re doing a good job, dealers are happy. It’s a well-oiled machine that keeps moving. If there is a problem, we want the reps to be able to handle the issue quickly and effectively.”KICKER places a premium on servicing its dealers. So every year, KICKER celebrates the rep firms and individual reps that consistently exceed expectations, measured by providing outstanding service to customers, maintaining clear, reliable communication with members of the KICKER corporate team, and financial growth.
