KICKER Awards 2017 Reps and Rep Firms-of-the-Year

STILLWATER, OK (03.20.2018) – Stillwater Designs, maker of the KICKER brand of mobile-audio products, is proud to recognize four Manufacturers’ Reps and four Representative Firms for outstanding performance in the past year.

One winner was selected from each region. The yearly honors went to Ryan Christie of N and S Marketing and Sales (Bellevue, WA), Nick Henry of Santa Fe Sales (Lenexa, KS), Steve Paul of Tech Marketing (Roswell, GA) and Todd Ess of Opus Marketing (Bel Air, MD). The KICKER Rep-of- the-Year criteria is identical to that of the companies the individuals work for. Service and communication skills are evaluated

in conjunction with fiscal criteria.

“Ultimately, the reps are an extension of us,” said Brad Ganz, KICKER’s Regional Sales Manager for the Central U.S. “If they’re doing a good job, dealers are happy. It’s a well-oiled machine that keeps moving. If there is a problem, we want the reps to be able to handle the issue quickly and effectively.”

Visit kicker.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

