dB Drag Racing – Spring Break Nationals and European Spring Break

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (03.20.2018) – The dBDRA has announced spring break events in the U.S. and Europe. dB Drag Racing will kick off the 32nd Annual Spring Break Nationals at the Daytona International Speedway during the weekend of March 23-25, 2018. SBN is one of the most popular sound off events for the competitors with multiple organizations all co-locating during the weekend.

The dBDRA will offer ALL 5 formats of competition including: dB Drag Racing, Bass Race, Top Dog, Psychlone and Bagger Beatz. The dBDRA portion of the event will be officiated by Jereme Creamer and his crew. Event registration is handled by IASCA and the event is being sponsored by Orion Car Audio.

The dBDRA European Spring Break event will be held April 27-29 in Thessaloniki, Greece in conjunction with the Thessaloniki Tuning Show. Thessaloniki is the second largest city in Greece with a population of over 1 million people and is located in the northern region of Greece. (520km from Athens) The event will take place in 3 pavilions with more than 100,000 square feet (8500 sq meters) of exhibit space and over 50 vendors.

This event is intended for those interested in motoring and motorsports and includes a tuning event, dB Drag Racing event, drifting, dance show, exhibitor vendor pavilion and more. The dBDRA encourages competitors from all around Europe to attend this event. Several international judges will be in attendance and a judges training will be offered.

For more information, contact: marketing@dbDragRacing.com

Share this:



Tweet

Email

