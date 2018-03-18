RetroSound Introduces Kick-Panels for Square Body Trucks

HENDERSON, NV (03.19.2018) – Retro Manufacturing has announced they are now shipping their new replacement kick-panels for 1973-85 GM Square Body C/K Series trucks. These high-quality kick-panels are injection molded for a perfect fit and finish every time.

They feature a speaker cut-out that will accept low-profile 6.5-inch speakers — such as RetroSound R-652N — and are designed to fit without modifying the factory parking brake pedal. The speaker cut-out is angled to direct sound upwards towards the listener and not at the listener’s feet. They can be painted with plastic adhesive paint to match the vehicle’s interior.

These kick-panels are available as blank kick-panels or in specially priced packages with RetroSound speakers, component kits and RetroMat™ sound dampening material. MSRP from $179.99.

Visit retromanufacturing.com for more.

