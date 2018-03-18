The PowerBass Harley Was a Magnet at P&E

MURFREESBORO, TN (03.19.2018) – The Harley Road King in the PowerBass booth was a magnet for all at ‘The Show’ presented by P&E on Sunday, March 11th. The Harley is loaded with the latest PowerBass products.

“The bike definitely drew a crowd to PowerBass booth. It was so loud but we had to keep the volume down most of the time. Dan Klynstra, DK Electronics-Florence SC, is big on the bike competition scene. The ’09 Road King is so amazing in all respects” Jeff Falk, PowerBass Eastern Regional stated.

The list of PowerBass gear on the bike is lengthy. The system on the bike includes 4 XPro 8” subs, 4 XL tweeters, 4 XL 41645 amplifiers and 2 10” XL subs. With the PowerBass Bluetooth controller, and cell service, is all that’s needed to make the bike really rock.

Klynstra and Sasscer estimate the value of this Harley Road King between $40K and $50K.

‘”Dan really put a super show bike together for us. I have seen other bikes he has done and they too are showstoppers” Jeff Falk commented.

Visit powerbassusa.com for more.

