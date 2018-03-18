Brandmotion Offers Third Brake Light Option for Jeep Wranglers

SOUTHFIELD, MI (03.19.2018) – Don’t lose your safety features when upgrading to aftermarket oversized offroad tires! Brandmotion now offers LED Third Brake Light Add-Ons for Jeep Wrangler JK’s. When installing larger tires that block the third brake light, offer the addition of a backup camera with the third brake light seamlessly integrated.

Features:

-Seamlessly attaches to existing Brandmotion cameras

-Weatherproof and trail tested components

-Light plugs into OEM connection for reliable power and operation

-Department of Transportation (DOT) approved center-high-mount-stop-light (CHMSL) replacement

