Brandmotion Offers Third Brake Light Option for Jeep Wranglers

Posted on March 18, 2018
Click here to view the Third Brake Light sell sheet.

SOUTHFIELD, MI (03.19.2018) – Don’t lose your safety features when upgrading to aftermarket oversized offroad tires! Brandmotion now offers LED Third Brake Light Add-Ons for Jeep Wrangler JK’s. When installing larger tires that block the third brake light, offer the addition of a backup camera with the third brake light seamlessly integrated.

Features:
-Seamlessly attaches to existing Brandmotion cameras
-Weatherproof and trail tested components
-Light plugs into OEM connection for reliable power and operation
-Department of Transportation (DOT) approved center-high-mount-stop-light (CHMSL) replacement

