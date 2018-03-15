Mike Cullers Seeking Job in the Electronics, Sales, Account Management Industry

Objective: To obtain a job in the electronics, sales, account management industry.

Work History

8/16 to Present DOW Electronics– 12 Volt District Sales Manager

Responsible for sales in the 12 volt division for the state of Oklahoma & north & west regions of Texas. Offer technical support & troubleshooting for customers with products & installation issues. Participate in sales support for product dealers hosting car shows, car audio competitions & tent sales.

6/02 to 8/16 Petra Industries Inc. – District Sales Manager, Outside Sales

Responsible for sales in the 12 volt division for the state of Oklahoma & surrounding areas. Offer technical support & troubleshooting for customers with product & installation questions. Offer sales support for dealers hosting car shows, car audio competitions & tent sales. Offer recommendations to buyer for 12 volt products to maintain proper inventory.

2/95 to 5/02 Audio Connections – Co-Owner/General Manager

Overseeing & taking part in day-to- day operations of sales, installation & troubleshooting audio/video equipment. Offer technical support for expeditors/car dealerships.

5/93 to 2/95 Oklahoma Tax Commission – Inventory Control

Monitored incoming/outgoing equipment, bulk documentation, tax forms, furniture etc. Experience in warehouse duties such as shipping & receiving, forklift operation and managerial duties.

Education

8/91 to 5/93 Oklahoma State University

Stillwater, OK

Associates Degree in Business Administration

5/91 John Marshall High School

Oklahoma City, OK

Graduate

Affiliations

2/02 to Present MERA –Mobile Electronics Retail Association — member

8/01 to Present Lower Level Car & Truck Club – Oklahoma City Chapter member

2/95 to Present IASCA – International Auto Sound Challenge Association – member

2/95 to Present USACI – United States Autosound Competition International — member

References available upon request.

Contact

Michael Cullers

Email: mcullers973@yahoo.com

Cell: (405)249-9103

Share this:



Tweet

Email

