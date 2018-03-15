Mike Cullers Seeking Job in the Electronics, Sales, Account Management Industry

Objective: To obtain a job in the electronics, sales, account management industry.
Work History
8/16 to Present DOW Electronics– 12 Volt District Sales Manager
Responsible for sales in the 12 volt division for the state of Oklahoma & north & west regions of Texas. Offer technical support & troubleshooting for customers with products & installation issues. Participate in sales support for product dealers hosting car shows, car audio competitions & tent sales.
6/02 to 8/16 Petra Industries Inc. – District Sales Manager, Outside Sales
Responsible for sales in the 12 volt division for the state of Oklahoma & surrounding areas. Offer technical support & troubleshooting for customers with product & installation questions. Offer sales support for dealers hosting car shows, car audio competitions & tent sales. Offer recommendations to buyer for 12 volt products to maintain proper inventory.
2/95 to 5/02 Audio Connections – Co-Owner/General Manager
Overseeing & taking part in day-to- day operations of sales, installation & troubleshooting audio/video equipment. Offer technical support for expeditors/car dealerships.
5/93 to 2/95 Oklahoma Tax Commission – Inventory Control
Monitored incoming/outgoing equipment, bulk documentation, tax forms, furniture etc. Experience in warehouse duties such as shipping & receiving, forklift operation and managerial duties.
Education
8/91 to 5/93 Oklahoma State University
Stillwater, OK
Associates Degree in Business Administration
5/91 John Marshall High School
Oklahoma City, OK
Graduate
Affiliations
2/02 to Present MERA –Mobile Electronics Retail Association — member
8/01 to Present Lower Level Car & Truck Club – Oklahoma City Chapter member
2/95 to Present IASCA – International Auto Sound Challenge Association – member
2/95 to Present USACI – United States Autosound Competition International — member
References available upon request.
Contact
Michael Cullers
Email: mcullers973@yahoo.com
Cell: (405)249-9103
Profile
