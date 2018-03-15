MB Quart Headed to Mud Nationals for 5th Year in a Row

JACKSONVILLE, TX (03.16.2018) – MB Quart is heading to Mud Nationals for the 5th year in a row.

Come find the big rig. It’s easy to find– the #MudMusic will be bangin’.

The MB Quart Polaris RZR known as STEALTH will be on display full of Polaris OFF-ROAD GRADE AUDIO – you can meet the experts from Polaris and MB Quart and learn what will fit in your RZR, RS1, Ranger, Sportsman and ACE.

Let’s review the prep list:

MUD – Best served head to toe

BANDS – Rocking on Stage every night – See the Line Up

DEALS – We have deals on audio for your off road machine

UTV Tuned Audio Packages – The best sounding audio gear. Period.

GET THERE & PUNCH-A-BUNCH

High Lifter Mud Nationals is March 21-25 at Mud Creek Off Road Park,

Jacksonville, TX

PUNCH-A-BUNCH

MB Quart is sponsoring this year’s prize party at #MUDNATS. It is simple. Step up, punch it and win a prize – hopefully an MB Quart prize. Don’t worry if you’re not a very good puncher. With any luck, Drew Carey will be hanging out to help us all learn how to win.

High Lifter promises us that even wimps can “punch and win”. However, you must be 16 years or older to be eligible to play. Potential players will draw a poker chip to see if you will be one of 20 lucky people to play Punch-A-Bunch. If you pick the lucky chip, you will take your turn to pick which spot to PUNCH, reach in and grab your prize.

Visit mbquart.com for more.

