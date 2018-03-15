Industry News

MB Quart Headed to Mud Nationals for 5th Year in a Row

JACKSONVILLE, TX (03.16.2018) – MB Quart is heading to Mud Nationals for the 5th year in a row.

Come find the big rig. It’s easy to find– the #MudMusic will be bangin’.

The MB Quart Polaris RZR known as STEALTH will be on display full of Polaris OFF-ROAD GRADE AUDIO – you can meet the experts from Polaris and MB Quart and learn what will fit in your RZR, RS1, Ranger, Sportsman and ACE.

Let’s review the prep list:

  • MUD – Best served head to toe
  • BANDS – Rocking on Stage every night – See the Line Up
  • DEALS – We have deals on audio for your off road machine
  • UTV Tuned Audio Packages – The best sounding audio gear. Period.
GET THERE & PUNCH-A-BUNCH
High Lifter Mud Nationals is March 21-25 at Mud Creek Off Road Park,
Jacksonville, TX

PUNCH-A-BUNCH
MB Quart is sponsoring this year’s prize party at #MUDNATS. It is simple. Step up, punch it and win a prize – hopefully an MB Quart prize. Don’t worry if you’re not a very good puncher. With any luck, Drew Carey will be hanging out to help us all learn how to win.

https://mbquart.com

High Lifter promises us that even wimps can “punch and win”. However, you must be 16 years or older to be eligible to play. Potential players will draw a poker chip to see if you will be one of 20 lucky people to play Punch-A-Bunch. If you pick the lucky chip, you will take your turn to pick which spot to PUNCH, reach in and grab your prize.

Visit mbquart.com for more.

