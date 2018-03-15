Kicker Team in Big Sky Country for Training Tour

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (3.16.2018) – The week of March 5th a Team from Kicker, and area representative Kevin Reil, conducted a number of store visits and dealer trainings across Utah. Brad Ganz, Central Regional, along Kicker’s training specialist Aaron Kicker’s, reported a very successful trip that crisscrossed Utah. The trip wrapped up at the Mountain West dealer show in Salt Lake City on March 8th.

The training tour included a Monday evening session at CarTunes Mobile Electronics-Ogden, a Tuesday night the Kicker tour hosted a training at LakeTown Speed and Sound-Draper and the Wednesday night training was conducted with California Audio-South Jordan.

Ganz related to 12voltnews.com “It was a great trip and we were able to see a good number our Kicker dealers and get them up to speed on all the new Kicker products. Everyone was very excited about the new Key amplifier and all the technology it brings at such a low price point.”

Jeff Noble, CarTunes Mobile Electronic owner relayed “The new Key amplifier is amazing. The A/B switch makes it easy to show how much difference the Key makes. Our customers who have had demos of the Key, and experienced the difference it makes, are totally impressed.”

Kevin Reil, Reil and Associates the Kicker representative in the territory, stated “The trip was excellent and rated 100% from all the dealers. Aaron’s presentations were spot on and the new Key amplifier drew tremendous interest. The staging and overall performance is amazing at a $199. price point.”

The training tour culminated in Salt Lake with store visits in the morning and the Mountain West Show in the afternoon. Dealers stocked up on Kicker specials and again the Key amplifier got everyone’s attention. The evening cart races capped a great Mountain West show.

Visit kicker.com for more.

