Rydeen Mobile Now Shipping “2” New HD Cameras

TORRANCE, CA (03.15.2018) – Rydeen Mobile Electronics is now shipping two new flagship cameras, CM-DUO2 and CM-LIP2.The DUO (ZH07-150B) was one of the first specialty cameras introduced by Rydeen more than eight years and has become one of Rydeen’s most popular specialty cameras. Like its predecessor, the CM-DUO2 has a stud mount with a small hole inside the stud mount for the camera wiring, as well as a 90 degree 2-angle installation feature and selectable parking lines.
The biggest improvement with the CM-DUO2 is the Ultra HD CMOS with 960 lines of resolution. The same HD resolution as the new CM-HD3. Many customers at CES and the most recent Knowledge Fest in Long Beach were impressed with high resolution picture quality of the CM-DUO2.The CM-DUO2 is very OEM looking and is typically used as back-up camera on vehicles that have a trunk lip over the license plate housing. Night vision is a real plus with super low 0.1LUX. Weather is not a problem as the CM-DUO2 is waterproof (IP67-IP68).
The CM-LIP2 replaces the CM-LIP surface mount camera with selectable parking lines On/Off as well as Mirror/Standard image selectable. New features of CM-LIP2 include the new Super HD CMOS with 580 TV lines of resolution plus the new Black Diamond lens for improved color resolution at night. Also new are “Active Parking Lines” that are selectable “On/Off and Front/Rear capabilities.”
Similar to the CM-DUO2, the new CM-LIP2 has super low 0.3 LUX and is IP67-IP68 waterproof.“Both the DUO camera and the LIP camera have been popular cameras in the Rydeen line-up for many years. Rydeen strives in being a high quality feature oriented vendor. The new added features and improvements to these “2” new cameras exemplify this attitude,” stated Mike Northup, Director of Sales and Marketing. “Cameras are very important components of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), similar to BSS1LPB, new license plate mount blind-spot radar system with the features of latest OEM technologies. We strive to bring consumers the latest CMOS sensor technologies in our cameras.”
MSRP: $169 each
Visit rydeenmobile.com for more.
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.