Rydeen Mobile Now Shipping “2” New HD Cameras

TORRANCE, CA (03.15.2018) – Rydeen Mobile Electronics is now shipping two new flagship cameras, CM-DUO2 and CM-LIP2.

The biggest improvement with the CM-DUO2 is the Ultra HD CMOS with 960 lines of resolution. The same HD resolution as the new CM-HD3. Many customers at CES and the most recent Knowledge Fest in Long Beach were impressed with high resolution picture quality of the CM-DUO2.

The CM-LIP2 replaces the CM-LIP surface mount camera with selectable parking lines On/Off as well as Mirror/Standard image selectable. New features of CM-LIP2 include the new Super HD CMOS with 580 TV lines of resolution plus the new Black Diamond lens for improved color resolution at night. Also new are “Active Parking Lines” that are selectable “On/Off and Front/Rear capabilities.”

Similar to the CM-DUO2, the new CM-LIP2 has super low 0.3 LUX and is IP67-IP68 waterproof.

MSRP: $169 each

Visit rydeenmobile.com for more.

