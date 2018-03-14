Firstech and Vision Zero Partner to Reduce Traffic Deaths by 10,000 per Year

SEATTLE, WA (03.15.2018) – Firstech is partnering with the Vision Zero Automotive Network (VZAN) to save 10,000 lives per year from
traffic death.
“Traffic deaths are a multidimensional problem – ranging from how vehicles are manufactured to how they are driven,” explains Firstech’s managing director, Jason Kaminski. “Firstech is committed to being part of the solution by helping Vision Zero educate customers in the technologies that are available to them; regardless of what vehicle they own.”Throughout 2018, Vision Zero will exhibit at both industry and public events; establishing regional advocacy programs to extend the network’s reach. In addition to Firstech, Vision Zero has announced the support of several key industry leaders including Pioneer, Car Toys, and Brandmotion. Vision Zero’s Executive Director, Jim Warren, shares, “Vision Zero deeply appreciates Firstech’s commitment to safety and to Vision Zero Automotive Network. Firstech’s leadership and commitment will make a difference and save lives.”
Visit visionzero.us and compustar.com/about-firstech for more.
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.