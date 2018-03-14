Firstech and Vision Zero Partner to Reduce Traffic Deaths by 10,000 per Year

SEATTLE, WA (03.15.2018) – Firstech is partnering with the Vision Zero Automotive Network (VZAN) to save 10,000 lives per year from

traffic death.

“Traffic deaths are a multidimensional problem – ranging from how vehicles are manufactured to how they are driven,” explains Firstech’s managing director, Jason Kaminski. “Firstech is committed to being part of the solution by helping Vision Zero educate customers in the technologies that are available to them; regardless of what vehicle they own.”

Visit visionzero.us and compustar.com/about-firstech for more.

