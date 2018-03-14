The 2018 DAS Consumer Electronics Show Will Feature Noted Speakers Ken Ward and Jon Kowanetz

PALMYRA, PA (10.02.2017) – DAS Companies, Inc. has announced the return of its annual Consumer Electronics Dealer Show and Sale, April 10-11, 2018, held at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Celebrating its 36th year, the 2018 DAS Consumer Electronic Dealer Show, is a dealer-only event that will feature informative seminars, relationship building activities, special show-only opportunities, prizes and more.

A highlight at this year’s DAS Consumer Electronicsn Show will be presentations from speakers who are known throughout the 12volt industry, Ken Ward and Jon Kowanetz. Ward is CEO of Educar training. Kowanetz has been honored with multiple industry awards and spends his time on the job at Handcrafted Car Audio in Chandler, AZ.

KEYNOTE SPEAKER – Kenneth Ward

About: EDUCAR Training

Ken Ward is a veteran of the consumer electronics industry with over 25 years experience. Ken has worked in retail, technical support, product development and planning, for auto sound, auto security, remote starters, telematics, video and rear-seat entertainment, and in-car computing.

Ken has also become very active with presentations, conducting hundreds of training sessions for installers, salespeople, buyers, factory representatives, and industry experts, over the past 20 years.

Educar specializes in three areas of training relevant to the car audio specialist:

– Audio Theory and Practice – How to design and tune music systems

– OE Audio Integration – guaranteeing great sound from the OEM head unit

– Non-Sales Training – effective, principled “selling” for non-salespeople

Click above for show details.

KEYNOTE SPEAKER – Jon Kowanetz

About: Handcrafted Auto Marine & Offroad

Conveniently located just outside of Phoenix in Chandler, AZ. Handcrafted Auto Marine & Offroad is Arizona’s premier destination for car, marine and offroad audio, remote starters and other enhancements.

In the 22 years that Jon Kowanetz has been involved with the mobile electronics industry, he has held many roles in companies large and small including; technician, salesman, manager, expediter, fabricator and business owner. With such diverse experiences, Jon has learned organizational, leadership and personal skills have contributed to the forming of Handcrafted Auto Marine & Offroad.

Now, with 10 years at the helm of Arizona’s Most Awarded Vehicle Customization Facility, Jon has found a new title, Business Mentor, as he shares better business practices and situational experiences to help better his colleagues and their businesses.

The deadline for registration is March 30, 2018.

For more information or to register, visit www.dasinc.com or contact a DAS sales representative at 1-800-233-7009.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

