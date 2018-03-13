Shiflet & Dickson’s Open House Dealer Show and St. Paddy’s Party

GASTONIA, NC (03.14.2018) – Shiflet & Dickson will host dealers from across the southeast at the company’s Open House Dealer Show and St. Paddy’s Day Party on March 17th and 18th in Gastonia. Saturday night it’s the St. Paddy’s party and Sunday the show and product trainings sessions. Vendors will fill the showroom and demo vehicles will be on display outside the company’s facility.

“We are anticipating a very large dealer turnout from the Carolinas plus surrounding states for this year’s event and we anticipate 70-75 storefronts will come to the show” David Holland, GM/VP, stated to 12voltnews.com. “There is a real positive vibe in the field this spring and many dealers are seeing income tax checks. Multimedia units, in-vehicle connectivity, lighting, collision avoidance, window tint and security are strong. The growth in the marine and PowerSports categories is straight up. With over 3 dozen brands, many showing new models from CES, on the show floor dealers will have a lot to see…they can take advantage of our super show specials too.”

Jeff Falk, Eastern Regional for PowerBass, offered, “I am looking forward to showing dealers the PowerBass lineup for 2018. This year we will have an incredible bike at the show created by Dan Klynstra of DK Electronics. I have heard other creations by Dan and they sound incredible. His builds are amazing and the loudest I have ever heard. His bikes have placed 1st at many competitions.”

Lori Boyer, who handles the southeastern territory for Kicker related “We will have the new RAM pickup that is loaded with the latest Kicker products for 2018. I always enjoy meeting with Shiflet and Dickson customers and am looking forward to this year’s show.”

Dave Mason, Merchandise Manager related, “The product sessions we have on the schedule Sunday will not only inform dealers about the new products but will open eyes for new applications and markets.”

“As you can see we are set to show a wide selection of new gear. In addition, we will have daily drawings with the lucky winners receiving valuable prizes. Special pricing and extended terms will be in effect. We encourage all dealers to attend and use this day to grow their business. Look forward to seeing you at the show,” Holland concluded.

Call 800-222-9411 for more details. Visit shifletdickson.com for more.

