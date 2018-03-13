New Axxess Adaptiv Add-On Navigation and Multimedia Input Solutions Are in Stock

HOLLY HILL, FL (03.14.2018) – New Adaptiv Add-On Navigation solutions that allow installers to evolve a vehicle’s system without changing the original stereo are now shipping. Adaptiv vehicle-specific products are easy to install behind the factory radio and add iGo Primo Navigation and multimedia connections for devices via USB, AUX, SD and HDMI. It also provides reverse camera connectivity, video playback and is Micro “B” USB updatable. Adaptiv interfaces are available from Axxess Integrate, the leader in vehicle interfacing solutions, for select Audi, BMW, Mercedes and Volkswagen vehicle applications. A GM solution is coming soon.

Two additional adapter accessories for Adaptiv products that add an HDMI input, the AX-AD- HDMI, and a Bluetooth add-on, the AX-AD- BTM, will allow smart device mirroring capabilities. This gives the user control over their smartphone apps, displaying their phone’s screen on the factory screen. This is especially helpful to drivers who choose to use apps like Waze, Google Maps, GasBuddy or any other driving tools on their phone. Mirroring capabilities are dependent on the smart device.

The AX-AD- HDMI and AX-AD- BTM are in stock now.

Adaptiv solutions available now:

ADV-AU1M: Audi Add-On NAV – A3 & A4 2013-Up*

ADV-BM5: BMW Add-On NAV – 1, 3, 5 Series & X5 2004-2013

ADV-MB1M: Mercedes Add-On NAV – A Class, CLA & GLA 2012-Up*

ADV-MB2M: Mercedes Add-On NAV – B Class 2012-Up*

ADV-MB3M: Mercedes Add-On NAV – C Class 2011-2014

ADV-MB4M: Mercedes Add-On NAV – E Class 2012-2016

ADV-MB5M: Mercedes Add-On NAV – GLE & ML 2011-Up*

ADV-VW1M: Volkswagen Add-On NAV – Golf & Passat 2014-2015*

Coming Soon! ADV-GM1M for GM 2015-Up*

Installers are encouraged to attend Metra’s new product vendor training session at KnowledgeFest in Indianapolis, March 16-18 at the Indiana Convention Center and August 17-19 in the Dallas Convention Center. KnowledgeFest attendees will receive more information about these solutions and have the opportunity to talk with the Metra product development team. Metra dealers and distributors can contact their sales representative for a VIP code for free online registration to the KnowledgeFest event.

Registration and training information is at KnowledgeFest.org.

Visit AxxessInterfaces.com for more.

