Eleven Engineering Promotes Whitehead to Executive V.P. – Sales & Marketing

EDMONTON, ALBERTA (03.14.2018) – Eleven Engineering, Inc. has promoted Rex Whitehead to Executive Vice President – Sales & Marketing, effective immediately. Whitehead previously held the title of Director of Sales, North America for the past two years.

“Since coming on board, Rex has taken the bull by the horns in both the sales and marketing fields, so this move was a no-brainer,” explained John Sobota, Eleven Engineering CEO and director. “As Eleven Engineering expands our growth, Rex will continue to serve as an invaluable point of contact with existing partner companies, and now he will put an ever greater emphasis on connecting with new partner companies as well as getting our products in front of end-users.”

Whitehead is a 30-year veteran of the consumer electronics industry, with experience in sales, marketing, and product development that covers 12 Volt, home theater, marine, and interrelated pro and consumer electronics markets with companies including Global Zendustry, Pioneer Electronics (USA), Rockford Corp., Rodin (Phoenix Gold, AudioSource, Carver) and other leading international brands.

“My time at EE has been exciting, to say the least, with technologies and products that are utilized in numerous consumer and pro A/V categories,” said Whitehead, who is based in Phoenix, Ariz. “I’m excited by the opportunity and added responsibilities as Eleven’s reach and growth potential is virtually unlimited. Momentum continues to build for SKAA and Eleven’s complementing products and technologies, and I am looking forward to continuing and growing this trend.”

For more on SKAA, visit youtube.com/user/SKAAwireless and SKAA.com

For more information, contact Rex Whitehead at 480-650-3979 or email whitehead@eleveneng.com

Visit www.elevenengineering.com for more.

