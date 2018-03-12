The Show, Presented by P&E Distributors, Was Sweet Music in the Nashville Suburb of Murfeesboro

NASHVILLE, TN (03.05.2018) – The Show 2018, held on Sunday March 11th at the Embassy Suits in Murfreesboro TN, was definitely one of the absolute largest distributor shows in the U.S. The huge Mirabella ballroom of the Embassy Suites Conference Center was filled wall-to-wall with exhibitor booths. P&E Distributors is a major force, not only in the 12Volt marketplace, but also in the automotive performance and aftermarket categories.

There were 108 vendors on site with booths representing 141 brands. In addition 19 SEMA quality show vehicles, from major vendors, were positioned around the huge exhibit hall.

Josh Eatherly, P&E VP, on Monday morning stated “This was possibly our best show since 2007. We are still tallying numbers but all indications point to a huge success. We do know we had our largest contingent of first time show goers as 38% were new customers.”

The Show 2018 got underway on Saturday evening with a reception and seated dinner. At the dinner P&E also presented awards recognizing vendors and staff. Over 200 vendor partners and P&E employees enjoyed the evening.

Al Fontane, Directed VP for the Eastern U.S., received the 2018 P&E Person of the Year in the 12volt category.

The Show 2018 opened to dealers at 9AM on Sunday morning. A long line of dealers gathered to pickup their badges and show packets. Within an hour The Show floor was packed with dealers checking out the latest and placing orders for great show specials.

Throughout the show tickets were drawn for super prizes including big screen TV’s, iPads and Apple watches.

Contining, Eatherly commented, “We feel a big benefit for dealers attending our event is the opportunity for in-booth trainings and meeting with reps and factory folks. These in-booth sessions highlighted product features and provided selling tips.”

The $5000 cash drawing give-a-way drew a crowd as The Show closed at 3 PM. Apple watches, several big screen TV’s and iPads went home with lucky winners also.

The crew from the P&E Marietta location were at The Show 2018 which brought the P&E staff total to 40 who worked with dealers on the show floor.

Concluding, Eatherly commented “Thank you to all vendors and customers as it is they that make these events a success.”

Visit pedistributors.com for more.

