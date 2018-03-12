Rostra Introduces New 2-Camera DashCam System

LAURINBURG, NC (03.13.2018) – Rostra has announced the availability of their all-new 250-8950 two-channel DashCam system with HD video recording. On display for the first time at the 2017 SEMA Show last November, this event recording system allows you to access videos on-the-fly via your mobile device and includes a number of enhancements that make it superior to other DashCams in the marketplace such as its TAT file system for securely storing videos, a built-in parking mode that monitors the area around your vehicle while you’re parked, and various options for auto-shutdown when the vehicle is off.

With built-in 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi capability, you can preview, download, and playback videos recorded by the 250-8950 event recording system and configure various settings from your iOS or Android smartphone through a Wi-Fi direct connection.

While Wi-Fi connectivity and the ability to access videos recorded to the 250-8950 event record while on the road can be incredibly handy, the Windows-based video viewing program provides access to myriad other data points including information recorded from the control module’s built-in G-shock sensors, driving speed, and vehicle route overlaid onto a Google Map.

The dual camera assemblies included with the 250-8950 DVR system allow drivers to actively capture on-road footage in high definition.

The included micro SD card ensures installers get their customer’s vehicles on the road without the need to source an SD card from a local retailer.

A unique feature of the 250-8950 DVR system is its ability to continue recording video from both front and rear-facing cameras even after the vehicle’s ignition has been shut off. During installation, a connection will be made to a constant input power source allowing the system to continue operating even when the vehicle is parked giving drivers a new sense of security while away from their vehicle.

Click to view the full product sheet PDF.

Visit rostra.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

