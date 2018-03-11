Pioneer Expands NEX Lineup with MVH-1400NEX

LONG BEACH, CA (03.12.2018) – Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. has expanded its popular NEX platform with the new MVH-1400NEX, a double-DIN 6.2” LCD digital media receiver designed to complement the connected driver’s lifestyle by integrating popular automotive-specific smartphone interfaces such as Apple CarPlay and Pioneer’s own AppRadio Mode+. The MVH-1400NEX features a CD-free design, embracing the trend toward streamed music content and digital downloads while also lowering the cost, making it Pioneer’s most affordable in-dash receiver with Apple CarPlay.

MVH-1400NEX FEATURES AND FUNCTIONS:

Easy Smartphone Connectivity and Convenience

• Apple CarPlay – The MVH-1400NEX receiver offers consumers the ability to upgrade the vehicles they already own with the latest iPhone technology specifically designed for the car, Apple CarPlay. Consumers with the latest version of iOS on their iPhone 5 or newer can use Siri voice control to make and receive calls, compose and respond to text messages, access Apple Maps for navigation, and listen to their music, podcasts, and iTunes Radio.

• Bluetooth Wireless Connectivity – The new model features built-in Bluetooth1 wireless connectivity for convenient hands-free calling and music streaming with compatible Bluetooth enabled devices. Users can register up to five devices with the receiver, enabling hands-free calling and/or Bluetooth Audio. Dual Device Connection provides a full-time connection of two smartphone devices enabling a call to be picked up by either of the paired phones, eliminating the need to pair and unpair devices, even while streaming audio from either device. Additionally, the response time between switching registered devices is faster, as is access to music and contacts stored on the connected device.

o To maximize the connectivity options and call quality for hands-free communication and wireless audio streaming, the NEX receiver features Bluetooth AVRCP 1.6 to provide browsing capability of a user’s media library, and HFP 1.6 with wideband speech for clearer overall sound quality, making it easier to recognize and understand voices during calls.

Variety of Music Options

• Pandora Station Creation and Station Presets – The Pandora station creation2 feature enables users to create new Pandora stations while the app is in use with an iPhone device or compatible Android smartphone. Users can simply press and hold a button on the new receiver to create a new Pandora station dynamically from the currently playing song or artist. Pandora enables listeners to store their personalized stations on six presets for easy access on the receiver.

• Spotify – Control content from the Spotify app for iPhone and Android devices as a dedicated source on the receiver. Listeners can now play, pause and skip tracks using the Pioneer controls, and with a few taps, it is just as easy to browse playlists, albums and radio stations on the go. Premium3 users enjoy ad-free, high quality music and can download music and listen offline with no internet connection.

• SiriusXM Radio Connectivity – The MVH-1400NEX is compatible with SiriusXM with the addition of a SXV300 SiriusXM Vehicle Connect Tuner (sold separately, SiriusXM subscription required). The unit is also compatible with the Tune Start, Tune Scan, Tune Mix and Sports Flash features of SiriusXM.

• USB Connectivity – When connected to an iPhone, iPod, portable USB drive or compatible Android device via the USB port, users can use basic controls (Play/Pause/FF/Rev/Random/Repeat) and display track, artist and album information.4

• Receivers offer playback of files encoded as high-res FLAC at up to 192kHz/24 bit and provide playback output at 44kHz/16bit.

Customizable Audio Performance

• 13 band Graphic Equalizer with touch panel swipe setting and built-in high/low pass crossover with expanded adjustable crossover points and slopes

• Customized audio adjustments for the driver with built-in Auto EQ and Auto Time Alignment5

• Pioneer’s Advanced Sound Retriever

• Optimized PCB layout for superior audio signal integrity, and audiophile-grade capacitors and other components tuned to produce truly premium audio

• Ability for users to play back full HD videos stored on a USB and NTFS files stored on a compatible external HDD6

Additional Features

• Pioneer’s AppRadio Mode+ –Gives users access and control of popular in-vehicle apps directly from the receiver’s screen.7

• Back up camera ready – Compatible with many original equipment (OE) rear-view cameras (aftermarket adaptor required, sold separately) and most aftermarket universal rear-view cameras, including Pioneer’s ND-BC8 rear-view camera (sold separately).*

• iDatalink Maestro support available

• Compatible with Pioneer’s AVIC-U280 outboard navigation system (sold separately)

• USB Quick Charge – charges 1.5 amp Android devices

• High power MOSFET 50W x 4

• Sleek Visual User Interface – The receiver is built with a capacitive touchscreen and 24-bit true color LCD panel, making it more responsive, with increased color depth for brighter colors and more vibrant images.

Pioneer’s MVH-1400NEX receiver will be available in February with a suggested retail price of $350.

For more information on the new receiver and complete line of NEX units, visit pioneerelectronics.com/PUSA/Car/NEX

Share this:



Tweet

Email

