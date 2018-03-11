The Mountain West Show Was on a Fast Track

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (03.12.2018) – Dealers in “Big Sky” country headed to Salt Lake City for the Mountain West Dealer Show on Thursday, March 8th. The show floor was open from 2-7:30. An Indoor Cart Event followed at the FastKart Indoor Speedway from 8-10 PM. A food truck was on site for dealers at the FastKart Indoor Speedway.

Garrett Breinholt related to 12voltnews.com “We had a great show. Sales were very strong and we had some great specials that we were able to offer because of all the support from our vendors.”

Vendors on hand showed dealers their latest product for 2018 plus offered special deals, closeouts and prizes. The Spin to Win wheel was loaded with chances for dealers to pick up some cash. Networking opportunities and lunch added to the day.

Continuing, Breinholt added “The Spin to Win wheel was off the hook. We gave away about $9,000. in cash to lucky dealers who stepped up to spin the wheel. Dealers earned spins on the wheel based on their purchases at the show. Each spin was worth between $5. and $100. based on where the wheel landed.”

Sponsor 12volt brands exhibiting included: Memphis Audio, Kicker, JVC, Metra, Crux, PowerBass, Pioneer, Crimestopper, VOXX, Atrend, Farenheit, Race Sport, SiriusXM and Scorpion.

The indoor cart racing event was something new this year. The evening at FastKart Indoor Speedway capped a full day as dealers raced around the track. The food truck at the track offered food and refreshments for the racers.

Visit www.mwd1.com for more.

