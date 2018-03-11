JL Audio to Introduce New Line of Amplifiers at KnowledgeFest Spring Event

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (03.12.2018) – JL Audio has announced plans to introduce a marquee line of car amplifiers at the 2018 KnowledgeFest Spring Event. JL Audio will unveil their new lineup on March 16 at the opening of the exhibitor show floor in booth 502, and will host a series of educational product training sessions on the exciting new product line in the days to follow.

Returning as a Diamond Partner for 2018, JL Audio will continue to support the Mobile Electronics Association’s (MEA) mission to educate, inform and empower the industry. This year, JL Audio continues to build on its relationship with the MEA by using KnowledgeFest as the stage to launch an exciting new product line. “The series of KnowledgeFest events have been a great medium for us to take our message to market through training and education. This year, with a groundbreaking new amplifier line about to launch, we couldn’t think of a better partner and event to make the introduction to our industry,” stated Bryatt Fischer, Marketing Director.

Manufacturer Trainings – Room 120

Steve Turrisi, Director of Training and Technical Services, along with Rob Haynes and Kevin Ferry, Product Training Specialists, will lead a series of product trainings to support the introduction of these exciting NEW amplifiers. These training sessions will be divided into two parts, Part A will provide an overview of the NEW product line and Part B will walk attendees through the variety of applications that can be achieved utilizing these great new products.

• Saturday, March 17: 4:45pm – 5:45pm

Great Audio Simplified – Part A

• Saturday, March 17: 6:00pm – 7:00pm

Great Audio Simplified – Part B



• Sunday, March 18: 9:00am – 10:00am

Great Audio Simplified – Part A

• Sunday, March 18: 10:15am – 11:15am

Great Audio Simplified – Part B

